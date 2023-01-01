Welcome to CluedIn

What is CluedIn

CluedIn is a Master Data Management platform that helps companies integrate, clean, govern and manage their most important company data.

The following diagram depicts the main components of the CluedIn application with a reference architecture on Microsoft Azure. You can also see a reference architecture directly on the Microsoft website.

To learn how to use CluedIn, check the following guides:

On this site, you can find documentation and knowledge base articles about CluedIn. What are you up to read today?

